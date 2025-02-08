MUDA scam case: Complainant Snehamayi to approach apex court

MYSURU: Following the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to transfer the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case to the CBI, complainant Snehamayi Krishna has decided to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Friday, Krishna said, “We have faced a setback in the HC. But that does not mean that my fight will stop. I will continue my legal battle.”

He further said that he was reviewing the HC order and then will approach the apex court. “It is true that 14 plots were illegally acquired in the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi. Since Siddaramaiah is the CM, there is a possibility of Lokayukta’s investigation being influenced. That is why I had asked for a CBI probe,” Krishna said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the case, saying, “This is only a minor setback in our fight. I will not back down. I will consult with my lawyers and approach Supreme Court next week. We do not have faith in the Lokayukta investigation, and we will continue our demand for a CBI probe. I believe the apex court will order for a CBI inquiry. In any battle, victories and setbacks are common, but I remain undeterred.”