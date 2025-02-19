MUDA case: Lokayukta finds no evidence against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife

Lokayukta police on Wednesday said that there is no evidence found against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) case.

The case pertains to allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife, by MUDA as compensation for acquiring her 3.16 acres of land at Kesare to develop a residential layout.

"The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case on Wednesday said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence," news agency PTI reported.

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the High Court.

"Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the High Court," the Lokayukta police, according to the PTI, said in a letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna who is a complainant in the MUDA case.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the land owner Devaraju are also the accused.

The Lokayukta police said that further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of MUDA providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024 and an additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173 (8) CrPC, PTI added.

The New Indian Express had earlier reported that Lokayukta police have given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife and relatives in the alleged scam in allotment of sites by MUDA under the 50:50 scheme.

Ahead of Lokayukta police submitting their report to their headquarters, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the CM’s Office is pressuring the Lokayukta police, and the report is expected to be in favour of the CM.

Ashoka said BJP members will fight till the case is handed over to the CBI.



(With inputs from PTI.)