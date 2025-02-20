BJP mocks Lokayukta clean chit, says it’s ‘biased’

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP has termed the Lokayukta clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi and two others in the alleged MUDA scam as “expected” and “biased”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters that Lokayukta officials will now submit their report to the court, blaming the scam on MUDA officials. “The court need not expect the report. If the court rejects it, an investigation will be conducted again. We have faith in the judiciary,” he said and quipped that Congress leaders who had dreamt of becoming the CM will now lose their sleep.

“If there is no involvement of Siddaramaiah in the scam, why did he surrender the sites? The Lokayukta gave the clean chit to the CM saying that there was not sufficient proof to substantiate the charges. Has the land been automatically converted? The Lokayukta report will mention that MUDA officials are at fault in the case. Even before this case was registered, specific officials had occupied strategic places in the Lokayukta. This is a pre-planned report,” Ashoka said. The truth will come out only if the CBI investigates the case, he added.

He said BJP leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss the next course of action. “Siddaramaiah’s efforts to bury the truth and jeopardise justice will not succeed. Justice may have been delayed, but it won’t be denied. Truth and truth alone will win.”

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said if the MUDA case is given to the CBI, the truth will prevail. “Our fight against the MUDA irregularities will continue. We will discuss taking legal action,” he told reporters.

He also pointed out that Siddaramaiah enlisted the country’s top lawyers to defend him in the case. “They had paid money worth the 14 sites to the advocates,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy had predicted that the Lokayukta would give a clean chit to Siddaramaiah. “Can the probe by the Lokayukta be called a probe? The inquiry officer should get a clearance from his higher ups before filing a report. Can those who work under the CM give a report against him?” he had said.

It’s proven case was politically motivated, says Ponnanna

Legal adviser to the CM A S Ponnanna said the Lokayukta clean chit has proved that the case was politically motivated. “The CM and others have been proved innocent. The Karnataka High Court has said that the Lokyukta probe is transparent. Is H D Kumaraswamy above the court?” he said.