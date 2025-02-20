MUDA case: Lokayukta police file ‘B’ report day after clean chit to Karnataka CM, kin

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police on Thursday submitted the ‘B’ report (closure report) to the registry of the special court in the alleged scam in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A team of Lokayukta police conducted an investigation based on a complaint by activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju J, for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The Lokayukta police submitted the 800-page report to the registry of the special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

A notice was issued to Krishna on Wednesday, stating that he can file a protest petition, if any, to the ‘B’ report to be filed on Thursday as there were no materials to proceed against the accused.