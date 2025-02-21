Lokayukta has done its job, BJP can continue protesting: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday defended the Lokayukta report giving clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case and slammed the BJP which has termed the probe biased.

“Lokayukta has done its job. BJP can continue its protest if it wants to. This is a conspiracy by BJP and JDS. It can’t go on forever,” Shivakumar, who is also state Congress president, told the media in Bengaluru.

It is natural to ask for compensation when you lose land and they haven’t asked for sites in any specific area, Shivakumar said, adding that they have returned the sites just to avoid more controversy.

The DyCM said that when there was no signature of Siddaramaiah on any of the documents, where is the question of his involvement.

“The High Court said that the Lokayukta is an autonomous body. No matter who the CM is, will the Lokayukta police listen to the government? There is no interference from the CM in this investigation. All the officers of the Lokayukta work as per the orders of the Lokayukta,” the DyCM said.

Meanwhile, Dr Parameshwara said that the Lokayukta Police have given the report based on their findings during the probe and it is not right to question their investigation. How can the government give any directives to the Lokayukta, which is an independent institution, he questioned.