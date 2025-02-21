Mahadevappa backs CM Siddaramaiah, says clean chit was expected

MYSURU: Dismissing speculation regarding leadership change in the state, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa on Thursday asserted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to enjoy the full support of Congress legislators.

He emphasised that the question of changing the CM does not arise, since the party high command has already endorsed Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “MLAs have affirmed that Siddaramaiah should remain the CM, and the high command has also directed the same. Hence, there is no question of leadership change,” Mahadevappa said, responding to BJP’s claims about a possible shift.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he likened BJP’s stance to an old fable, stating, “It is like a tiger waiting for an elephant to fall, but neither does the elephant fall, nor does the tiger get to feast on it. This is exactly BJP’s condition right now.”

Referring to the recent Lokayukta report giving Siddaramaiah a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation case, Mahadevappa expressed his satisfaction, calling it an expected outcome.

“This case was nothing, but a politically motivated conspiracy by the Opposition to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s name. From the beginning, we knew he was not guilty. The clean chit proves his innocence beyond doubt,” he stated.

No political agenda: Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that there was no political agenda behind his visit to New Delhi. The Congress leader said that he had gone to see the AICC office and except AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, he had not met any senior party leaders. Dr Parameshwara said that he has not discussed any political issues and if there was any political agenda for his visit to the national capital, he would have met AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi