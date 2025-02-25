Karnataka-Maharashtra bus services remain suspended as protests continue in Belagavi

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Interstate bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as protests continued over the ongoing language dispute in the border district of Belagavi.

KSRTC Davanagere Divisional Controller Siddeshwara Hebbal told TNIE that Karnataka state transport buses to Maharashtra via Belagavi had been halted due to the "volatile situation."

The Davanagere division, which operates around four buses daily, has suspended three services, while one route to Sholapur via Vijayapura remains operational.

"As per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi, we have stopped buses to Kolhapur, the textile and power-loom industrial town of Ichalkaranji, and Vishalgad, as they must cross the Belagavi border. However, the lone service to Sholapur is operational as it crosses into Maharashtra through Vijayapura district," he said.