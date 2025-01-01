Contractor suicide case: BJP’s poster campaign against Priyank on

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders on Tuesday kicked off a poster campaign demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge over his alleged involvement in a contractor’s death by suicide in Bidar.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy and senior BJP leaders pasted posters, accusing the minister of being responsible for contractor Sachin Panchala’s death, and demanded a CBI probe into the case. Bengaluru police detained the BJP leaders while they were staging the protest.

Speaking to media persons, Narayanswamy said the case needs to be handed over to the CBI as it has interstate ramifications that also involves honey-trapping and conspiracy for ‘supari’ killing. The BJP leader said Panchala’s family has also requested a CBI probe as they do not have faith in the CID investigation. The government has ordered a CID probe into the case.

He said Panchala’s family is not interested in politicising the issue and has even refused to take Rs 10 lakh compensation, which BJP leaders and workers wanted to give. “With folded hands, they told us that they don’t want the money, they want justice,” the BJP leader said.

Narayanswamy said all those involved in the contactor’s death are close to the minister and instead of taking it personally, he should have the courage to face any probe. “The minister should stop behaving arrogantly. The BJP is not targeting him. Instead, we are only demanding justice for the contractor’s family. We launched the poster campaign demanding his resignation. It is up to you (Kharge) to decide, but the protest demanding justice will not stop,” he said.

In 2022, the Congress took up a ‘PayCM’ poster campaign against then CM Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP has warned the government that it will stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on January 4, if the government fails to order a CBI probe into the contractor’s suicide. The contractor had left behind a suicide note accusing a local Congress leader and his associates of harassing him.