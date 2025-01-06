It’s 60 per cent commission govt, says HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday targeted the Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of corruption and extracting commission, while alleging that ministers themselves are involved in this.
“The commission has reached 60% in the Congress government. Even Congress workers admit to this. The commission is also being taken in allocation of houses. Earlier, PDOs used to take bribes, now ministers in Vidhana Soudha are taking commission,” he told reporters after visiting the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.
Wondering if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lives by Gandhi’s principle of Satyameva Jayate, Kumaraswamy said, “Let him answer to his own consciousness. Is there no limit to looting money? By facing harassment regularly, contractors who supported the Congress are saying that the previous BJP government was better. Siddaramaiah and the Congress government will have to pay the price for all this in the coming days,” he said.
He also blamed the Congress government of playing with the lives of people by increasing the bus fares.
“The state government is looking for an excuse to stop the guarantees at any cost. The government is taking money from the people with one hand and giving it back through schemes with the other hand. The state government is playing with the lives of the middle class,” he said.
Stating that the hike will only burden the common people, he said, “Ministers’ and MLAs’ children do not travel by bus. All those who use buses are common people. When the transport minister was questioned about the bus fare hike, he said that people who can spend money to eat meat can pay for the bus fare. The Congress have problems about the poor eating meat. Do you know how hard it is for the poor and middle class to buy meat once a week? Children are suffering from malnutrition,” he said.