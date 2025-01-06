It’s 60 per cent commission govt, says HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday targeted the Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of corruption and extracting commission, while alleging that ministers themselves are involved in this.

“The commission has reached 60% in the Congress government. Even Congress workers admit to this. The commission is also being taken in allocation of houses. Earlier, PDOs used to take bribes, now ministers in Vidhana Soudha are taking commission,” he told reporters after visiting the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple.

Wondering if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lives by Gandhi’s principle of Satyameva Jayate, Kumaraswamy said, “Let him answer to his own consciousness. Is there no limit to looting money? By facing harassment regularly, contractors who supported the Congress are saying that the previous BJP government was better. Siddaramaiah and the Congress government will have to pay the price for all this in the coming days,” he said.