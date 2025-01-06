What’s wrong with getting together for dinner, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that no political issues were discussed at the recent dinner meeting he had with his cabinet colleagues.

“The media is just cooking things up. Is it wrong when some people get together for dinner?” he asked reporters.

Siddaramaiah’s dinner meeting with select Dalit cabinet ministers at the house of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday, and in the absence of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is abroad, has set political circles abuzz with speculation of leadership change.

“The media and some people simply give a political colour if politicians come together for dinner while it is not the case for others,” he said.

To a question about changing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Siddaramaiah said, “It will be decided by the high command, not us. The KPCC president, chief minister - everything is decided by the high command,” he said.