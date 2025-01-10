Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao seeks reforms in drug regulatory framework

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of a series of maternal deaths in Ballari district, allegedly caused by substandard drugs, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday, urging immediate reforms in the central drug regulatory framework.

The minister highlighted the limitations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and proposed measures to ensure stricter monitoring of drug manufacturing and distribution across states.

Gundu Rao emphasised that under the current regulatory system, pharmaceutical companies that were licensed and inspected only by their home states can sell their drugs nationwide, leaving states like Karnataka with limited control over substandard drugs entering their markets.