Naxal encounter, surrenders lack transparency: TN BJP chief Annamalai

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday expressed serious doubts over the transparency and integrity of the encounter of Naxal Vikram Gowda, followed by the surrender of six other Naxals, recently.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Annamalai, who previously served as the Superintendent of Police in Chikkamagaluru district -- where the six surrendered Naxals were active -- raised suspicions about the potential influence of overground Naxal supporters on the government during the surrender process.

He stressed that when individuals who have been in conflict with the government decide to reintegrate into society, the public must have confidence that the surrender process is conducted fairly. “However, there is a lack of public trust in this encounter and the subsequent surrender process,” Annamalai stated, adding, “The home minister’s inconsistent statements only deepen the doubts. The truth will eventually come to light.”

Referring to the surrender of the Naxals in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Annamalai suggested that the Congress government may have attempted to give a political undertone to the entire process. “Naxals have a particular mindset. If they join society with the same mindset, it could pose a threat to democracy,” he cautioned.