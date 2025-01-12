Naxals’ surrender: Cops recover arms buried in Chikkamagaluru forest

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Jayapura police on Friday recovered weapons that were buried in a forest near Kittaleguli village in Chikkamagaluru district by six Naxals, who surrendered before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru a few days ago.

Sub-Inspector Ambareesh of Jayapura police station said one AK 56 assault rifle, three 303 rifles, one 12th bore single barrel gun, and one country-made pistol were recovered from the forest based on a tip-off from an informer.

The police also recovered an empty magazine and 11 bullets of AK 56 rifle, 133 bullets of 303 rifle, 24 12 bore cartridges, and 8 bullets of pistol.

A case has been registered in Jayapura police station under Section 3, 25 (1B) 7 and 25(1 A) of the Arms Act, 1959.

Ambareesh told TNSE that a raid was conducted based on the information given by the informer. Investigations are on to know if the surrendered Naxals had buried more arms and ammunition in the forest.

Mundagaru Latha of Chikkamagaluru district, Vanajakshi Balehole, Sundari of Dakshina Kannada, Jeesha of Wayanad in Kerala, K Vasantha of Tamil Nadu, and Mareppa Aroli had surrendered before Siddaramaiah after the state government offered them a rehabilitation package.