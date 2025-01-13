Karnataka HC dismisses appeal by former TN CM Jayalalithaa’s heirs over confiscated assets

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by J Deepak and J Deepa, the legal heirs of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, seeking directions to the special court in the state to release the confiscated valuables and properties seized in connection with the disproportionate assets case against her.

Justice V Srishananda upheld the special court’s order dated 12 July 2023, which had rejected Deepa and Deepak’s request for the release of the confiscated properties.

The special court had previously fixed 19 February 2024 as the date to return the valuables, gold, and diamond jewellery seized in the case. It had directed the Tamil Nadu government to depute authorised officers on 6 and 7 March 2024 to take possession of the seized items.

However, on 5 March 2024, a single judge of the high court stayed the order, a day before the handover process was scheduled, following an appeal filed by Deepak and Deepa.

With the dismissal of their appeal, the special court can now proceed with handing over the assets to the Tamil Nadu government.

Deepa and Deepak contended before the high court that the special court had failed to consider the fact that proceedings against Jayalalithaa were abated by the Supreme Court after her death.