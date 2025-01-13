Those who attacked cows will be punished: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

HOSAPETE: Condemning cruelty to animals reported at Cottonpet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Sunday said the incident of cattle abuse is a crime and perpetrators would be identified and punished.

Visiting Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district to attend a mass marriage, organised by Congress district president Shiraj Shek, Siddaramaiah said there is no information yet about the culprits.

The police commissioner has been directed to trace the offenders and act against them. Protests by Hindu organisations on the issue are politically motivated, he charged.

He said the Cabinet will decide on the caste census report, brushing aside opposition to it saying such differing opinions are natural. The report, which cost Rs 160 crore to be prepared, has been accepted and the cabinet will decide on implementing it, he said.

Speaking at the mass marriage, he said inter-caste marriages echo the thoughts of Basavanna, who promoted such unions. People should embrace simplicity in marriage without worrying about caste distinctions and backgrounds. This would help couples rise above poverty, he advised.

He said there is a need to remain caste-neutral and adhere to the ideals of Basavanna. The government has recognised Basavanna as a cultural leader. While people are born as global citizens, the caste system limits their potential.

People do not seek to be born into a specific caste. No caste should be hated, instead, everyone should be loved. Without economic independence, the caste system cannot be dismantled, he added.