BJP slams congress for 'appeasement politics' after cow slashing incident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Slamming the state government, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said it is the Congress dispensation’s appeasement politics that has created a fertile ground for heinous crimes, like the slashing of the udders of three cows in Bengaluru.
Vijayendra, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, and others, visited the house of Karna, the owner of the cows, in Chamarajpet, and demanded strict action against the accused. Mohan also gifted two cows and a calf to Karna.
“This incident has shocked not just the people of Karnataka, but also the entire country. Such crimes have never happened in the state. We worship the cow as a god; this incident is unfortunate,” Vijayendra told reporters.
Stressing that the BJP stands with the owner of the cows, he said, “The appeasement politics of the Congress government is encouraging people to indulge in such crimes. The BJP is demanding justice for the poor family. The people involved in the crime have to be punished.”
Meanwhile, he also attacked the Congress government over the financial status of the state, saying that ever since it came to power, Karnataka’s finances have been in the doldrums. “The manner in which this government is functioning, it will become difficult to pay even the salaries of employees. The situation has become worse. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is an experienced finance minister, is unable to run the government. Contractors have not received their payments, and more of them will take extreme steps,” he said.
On Congress infighting, Vijayendra said many people within the party are waiting for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. “More importantly, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is desperately waiting for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Day by day, infighting in Congress is coming out in the open, and people are witnessing it. Everyone is eyeing the CM’s post, with more than eight contenders jostling for it,” he added.
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly slashing the udders of three cows in Chamarajpet, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday stressed that no one involved in the crime would be spared. “Investigation is ongoing. If the accused names any others, they will be arrested too. The accused is from Bihar, and he was drunk when he slashed the udders of the cows. The government will not spare anyone. We will take action in the case,” he told reporters.
Asked about the meeting held on Monday, Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to give Rs 10 crore to each MLA for their constituencies, including MLAs from opposition parties. Comprehensive development is important, he added. Parameshwara said he did not discuss the dinner meeting with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and would explain later.