BJP slams congress for 'appeasement politics' after cow slashing incident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Slamming the state government, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday said it is the Congress dispensation’s appeasement politics that has created a fertile ground for heinous crimes, like the slashing of the udders of three cows in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, and others, visited the house of Karna, the owner of the cows, in Chamarajpet, and demanded strict action against the accused. Mohan also gifted two cows and a calf to Karna.

“This incident has shocked not just the people of Karnataka, but also the entire country. Such crimes have never happened in the state. We worship the cow as a god; this incident is unfortunate,” Vijayendra told reporters.