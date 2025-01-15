Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s vehicle accident confirmed as ‘hit-and-run’ case, say police

BELAGAVI: The road accident involving the official vehicle of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, initially attributed to the driver’s attempt to avoid a dog, has now been confirmed as a ‘hit-and-run’ incident, according to police investigations.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bheemashankar Guled revealed that a canter truck brushed against the minister’s vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle subsequently veered off the road and collided with a roadside tree.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when Minister Hebbalkar, her brother and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Channaraj Hattiholi, along with her gunman and driver, were returning to Belagavi from Bengaluru. All occupants sustained injuries in the crash.

Initially, the driver claimed the accident happened while attempting to avoid a dog crossing the road. However, investigations established that the crash resulted from a collision with the canter, which fled the scene.

“Since the canter driver fled, a ‘hit-and-run’ case has been registered in connection with the accident,” said SP Guled. He added that two special teams have been formed to trace the canter.

Police efforts to locate the canter and its driver are ongoing.