ISRO space docking delays not ‘failures’, but ‘trials’: Experts

BENGALURU: The successful docking of two spacecraft SDX01 and SDX02, as part of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, was achieved not after a series of “failed attempts” which caused the delay, but after “trials” to avoid the risk of not achieving a docking at all, said space scientists.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the delay and repeated attempts at docking since January 7, should not be viewed as failures. They were trials done before the final docking. He said docking is not an easy exercise and needs a lot of close algorithm and calibration steps to be taken before the final docking, he explained.

“Docking and undocking of two satellites can be repeated a number of times till the fuel lasts. There is 5 kg propellant in each satellite (for thrusters). These are two small satellites with limited fuel capacity. So it is being used only during manoeuvring and docking, which does not require much fuel. The exercises can continue till the fuel lasts. This is the reason why it was being done slowly,” he said.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan said there was no hurry for ISRO to complete the mission. They could have waited even longer. There were some problems, but corrected with simulation on the ground, he said, adding that the teams took calculated steps to ensure there were no risks, which is a cost-effective exercise.

Former ISRO scientist Mylaswamy Annadurai, well-known as “Moon Man of India” for helming India’s first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1, said manual manoeuvring was also done remotely for the docking to happen, which can be done any time on spacecraft even if sensors fail.