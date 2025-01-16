ISRO achieves first space docking with SpaDeX mission, fourth country to reach major milestone
BENGALURU: In a landmark achievement, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully completed the nation’s first satellite docking experiment under the SpaDeX mission.
The docking involved two satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, launched aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket on December 30, 2024. After multiple attempts and close manoeuvres on Sunday, the satellites were successfully docked, marking a historic milestone for India's space program.
ISRO announced the success of the docking experiment on the social media platform X , stating, “Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment.” The announcement detailed the precise manoeuvring process, which included moving the satellites from a 15-meter distance to a 3-meter hold point, initiating docking, and achieving spacecraft capture. The retraction process was completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation to ensure stability.
Following the successful docking, ISRO’s new chairman, V. Narayanan, who was in Delhi at the time, congratulated the entire team for their efforts. In its social media post, ISRO confirmed that the satellites were now operating as a single entity and mentioned that undocking and power transfer checks would follow in the coming days.
The docking, initially scheduled for January 7, faced postponements as the distance between the satellites was reduced from 500 meters to 225 meters. On Sunday, after bringing the satellites to a 3-meter distance, the teams conducted a separation to ensure safety before the final docking maneuver.
The SpaDeX docking experiment, executed at a cost of Rs 370 crore, has positioned India as the fourth country in the world to achieve this critical space capability. The accomplishment has brought widespread acclaim among space science enthusiasts and bolstered the nation’s ambitions in space exploration.
The docking technology is vital for upcoming missions like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Missions. Successful spacecraft docking facilitates the transfer of supplies, equipment, and potentially astronauts, paving the way for advanced human spaceflight and interplanetary missions.