ISRO achieves first space docking with SpaDeX mission, fourth country to reach major milestone

Following the successful docking, ISRO’s new chairman, V. Narayanan, who was in Delhi at the time, congratulated the entire team for their efforts. In its social media post, ISRO confirmed that the satellites were now operating as a single entity and mentioned that undocking and power transfer checks would follow in the coming days.

The docking, initially scheduled for January 7, faced postponements as the distance between the satellites was reduced from 500 meters to 225 meters. On Sunday, after bringing the satellites to a 3-meter distance, the teams conducted a separation to ensure safety before the final docking maneuver.

The SpaDeX docking experiment, executed at a cost of Rs 370 crore, has positioned India as the fourth country in the world to achieve this critical space capability. The accomplishment has brought widespread acclaim among space science enthusiasts and bolstered the nation’s ambitions in space exploration.

The docking technology is vital for upcoming missions like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Missions. Successful spacecraft docking facilitates the transfer of supplies, equipment, and potentially astronauts, paving the way for advanced human spaceflight and interplanetary missions.