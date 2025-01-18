ED action in MUDA scam: BJP demands Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to step down immediately

The Shikaripura MLA called it a major victory in the fight against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

Explaining the MUDA scam, the ED said, "It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites (plots) in the name of his wife Smt B M Parvathi in lieu of 3 Acres 16 Guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at posh locality is worth Rs 56 Crore (approx)."

The role of former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to Parvathi, the ED added.

Vijayendra charged that the ED's investigation has exposed significant corruption involving Siddaramaiah, who allegedly used his political influence to illegally allocate sites in the name of his wife.

"The allocation of sites to 'benamis' and dummies of influential persons further highlights the systemic corruption at play," he alleged.

When Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanction the prosecution of Siddaramaiah, "the Congress spared no effort in insulting and undermining the constitutional authority of Governor", the BJP state chief said.

He pointed out that the Karnataka High Court had also upheld the Governor's decision, emphasising that the allegations against the Chief Minister's family warranted deeper investigation.

Hailing the ED, Vijayendra said the investigation agency "thwarted any malicious attempt by CM Siddaramaiah to subvert the investigation by misusing the government machinery".