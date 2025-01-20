Karnataka forest officials on high alert to prevent wildfires after prolonged monsoon

S Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, told The New Indian Express, this time works are late because of the good rains. “Along with all the preparedness, we will have special vigil on borders of the forests, check posts and along the roads. The help of the National Highway Authority of India will also be taken for patrolling the Maddur- Mollehole highway connecting to Wayanad, where traffic movement has increased. We will also be deploying additional staff to continuously patrol the stretch,” he said, adding that they were also keen to rope in private firms to volunteer and help in drone surveillance.

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Director, Seema P A, said that they were to keep a special close watch in Anechowkur range, which is also found to be prone to forest fire. She said that special training has been imparted to the forest staffers to ensure there are no incidents. All efforts are also being done to ensure teams are well connected for the ICT wing of the forest department to get instant alerts of forest fire.

Shripathi B S, BRT Tiger Reserve Director said that they will be using drones to keep a close watch on the areas bordering the forests. He added, since many people frequent the forests, a close watch on the roads will be kept.

An official from the forest department noted that while this year’s monsoon has provided sufficient moisture, the approaching summer is likely to be harsh, increasing the risk of fires. Unlike in some other countries, forest fires in India are almost entirely caused by human activity.

The department aims for a “zero fire season” and plans to control tourism in sensitive areas. Tourists will also be encouraged to report any signs of fire or suspicious activity. Safari vehicles will assist in monitoring movement within forests. “We will combine technology with ground staff efforts to ensure maximum vigilance,” the official added.