Climate-driven changes create conditions where wildfires become more frequent, even in winter

3 How frequent is wildfire in winter in California or other regions? Generally, wildfire is synonymous with summer. There are reports of water shortages, which delayed the extinguishing of the fire.

We’re seeing more intense and prolonged heat waves, which dry out the landscape, making it more vulnerable to wildfires. A longer fire season—now nearly year-round in some areas—is becoming the norm as warmer springs and delayed autumn extend the window for wildfire activity. Wildfires have occurred in Southern California in the late fall months in recent years, but it is more unusual to see wildfires in January.

There weren’t water shortages necessarily as the area’s reservoirs are either above average or full at this time. The reason firefighters couldn’t access water in some situations is because the demand on the system was so enormous that the water they stored to be used for fire hydrants quickly ran out.

Normally, you would not need to use as much water as was needed because firefighters get help from aircraft, which usually drop large amounts of water. However, because of the high winds, all firefighting aircraft were grounded and so they had to use more water from the hydrants than typically would be necessary.

4 A recent report by Climate Central shows that 63% (39 out of 62) of US cities lose at least a week of winter days each year due to climate change. Do you think the current fire is a result of warmer winters?

Warmer winter temperatures definitely have played a role. Additionally, the LA area has seen very little precipitation for many months and is experiencing moderate drought conditions. Last winter, the area saw a large amount of precipitation which led to new growth of vegetation the following spring. After a very dry summer and fall, this new vegetation has dried out on the landscape and has served as more fuel for these fires.

5 Is there any direct connection between climate change and wildfire in winter?

Yes, climate change can influence winter wildfires. Winter is the fastest warming season for most of the country. We’ve seen more winter heat waves, which reduce snowpack (a critical water supply for the West), leading to earlier snowmelt. Winter is usually the only time of year that California gets any precipitation. However, climate change is causing more frequent and prolonged periods of drought. Climate-driven changes like shifting precipitation patterns can create conditions where wildfires become more frequent, even in winter.