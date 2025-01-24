14 held for vandalising unisex salon in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police arrested 14 people, including Prasad Attavar, a rowdy sheeter and prime accused in the infamous Amnesia Pub attack of 2009, for allegedly vandalising a unisex salon near KSRTC bus stand at Bejai here on Thursday, accusing its owner of running a flesh trade.

The other arrested have been identified as Harshraj, Mohan Das, Purandara, Sachin, Ravish, Suketh, Ankit, Kali Muttu, Abhilash, Deepak, Vignesh, Pradeep Poojari, and Sharan Raj, a video journalist.

In a video, the accused, who claimed allegiance to little known Rama Sene, are seen intimidating and accusing women employees of the salon of indulging in immoral activities. They destroyed furniture and other equipment even as terrified employees pleaded with them not to break them.