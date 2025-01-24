14 held for vandalising unisex salon in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police arrested 14 people, including Prasad Attavar, a rowdy sheeter and prime accused in the infamous Amnesia Pub attack of 2009, for allegedly vandalising a unisex salon near KSRTC bus stand at Bejai here on Thursday, accusing its owner of running a flesh trade.
The other arrested have been identified as Harshraj, Mohan Das, Purandara, Sachin, Ravish, Suketh, Ankit, Kali Muttu, Abhilash, Deepak, Vignesh, Pradeep Poojari, and Sharan Raj, a video journalist.
In a video, the accused, who claimed allegiance to little known Rama Sene, are seen intimidating and accusing women employees of the salon of indulging in immoral activities. They destroyed furniture and other equipment even as terrified employees pleaded with them not to break them.
Meanwhile, Sudheer Shetty, owner of the salon and a resident of Anegundi near Bejai, denied any illegal activities on his premises.
Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the incident took place around 11.51am. A group barged into the salon and damaged furniture and other equipment.
“They verbally abused the women employees and accused them of indulging in immoral activities. They also assaulted two staffers. One of the intruders was seen recording the incident on his mobile phone. A case has been registered at Barke police station based on a complaint from the saloon owner,” the commissioner said.
Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was in Udupi, condemned the incident and said, ‘’If any illegal activities had taken place in the saloon, the accused should have filed a police complaint. Nobody should take law into their hands.’’