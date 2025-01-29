Activist Snehamayi lodges plaint, says GTD acquired 19 sites under 50:50 scheme

MYSURU: With the Lokayukta having submitted its investigation report to the High Court regarding the alleged MUDA site scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fresh allegations have surfaced against Chamundeshwari JDS MLA GT Devegowda, accusing him of acquiring 19 sites through illegal means under the 50:50 ratio arrangement.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna visited the Mysuru Lokayukta office on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Devegowda and his son, Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda, alleging that Devegowda misused his power to secure 19 sites, without providing compensation for 2.22 acres of land in Survey No. 81/2 in Devanur.