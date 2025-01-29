Activist Snehamayi lodges plaint, says GTD acquired 19 sites under 50:50 scheme

MYSURU: With the Lokayukta having submitted its investigation report to the High Court regarding the alleged MUDA site scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, fresh allegations have surfaced against Chamundeshwari JDS MLA GT Devegowda, accusing him of acquiring 19 sites through illegal means under the 50:50 ratio arrangement.
Activist Snehamayi Krishna visited the Mysuru Lokayukta office on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Devegowda and his son, Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda, alleging that Devegowda misused his power to secure 19 sites, without providing compensation for 2.22 acres of land in Survey No. 81/2 in Devanur.
Supporting his claims, Krishna released a photograph of Devegowda visiting the landowner’s residence for negotiations. After filing the complaint, Snehamayi Krishna stated that several politicians and influential individuals had acquired sites under benami names, and this is one such case. He submitted evidence to the Lokayukta, alleging misuse of power by Devegowda.
He further claimed that Devegowda and Harish Gowda had purchased 2.22 acres of land in Survey No. 81/2 without compensating the original owner. Instead, they allegedly acquired 19 sites illegally under the 50:50 arrangement. He also accused Devegowda’s nephew, Mahendra, of obtaining sites under the same scheme.
“I have provided the Lokayukta with documents and photographs, including evidence of GT Devegowda visiting the landowner’s house. These records show how sites were acquired illegally under the 50:50 ratio scheme. I hope for a fair investigation into this matter,” Krishna said.