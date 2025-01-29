Karnataka HC terms ED proceedings against MUDA former commissioner 'illegal'

The judge also said that the statement recorded under Section 17(1)(f) of PMLA, 2002, is ordered to be retracted and the impugned summons dated October 29, 2024, and November 6, 2024 issued under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002, and the various statements recorded under Section 50 of the Act are quashed.



The judge also stated that, in the present case, the alleged predicate offence pertains to the illegal allotment of sites during the petitioner’s tenure as the Commissioner of MUDA.

However, there is no evidence to demonstrate that any consideration passed in relation to the conveyance or relinquishment of such sites was received by the petitioner. Consequently, the petitioner cannot be attributed any role in possessing, concealing, or using the proceeds of crime to constitute an offence under Section 3 of the PMLA, 2002.

Furthermore, mere possession of a site that was allegedly illegally allotted to an accused in connection with a scheduled offence does not, by itself, constitute an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), unless the essential ingredients of the offence as defined under Section 3 of the Act are satisfied, the judge said.



The court reserved the liberty with the petitioner to initiate action under Section 62 of the PMLA, 2002 against the officer concerned before the appropriate forum, as whether the impugned search and seizure is vexatious or not is a matter of trial.