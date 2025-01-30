Mahakumbh devotees will be brought home safely: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged devotees from Karnataka attending the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj not to panic in the wake of the stampede there and remain in their tents. He said the state government has set up a helpline, 80-22340676, for family members of devotees, who are in Prayagraj. Also, an IAS officer, Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao, has been appointed to coordinate with the UP government.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by the tragedy in Prayagraj, which claimed several lives. “My condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the departed souls. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,’’ he said.

He said officials from the state are working to ensure the safe return of devotees from Karnataka.

All efforts will be made to bring them back safely, he added. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh state disaster management team.

The state government has sent a team of officials to UP.” He said more than 300 people from Belagavi alone had gone to Prayagraj with the help of local BJP leaders.