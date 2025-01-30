Karnataka

Mortal remains of four Belagavi residents killed in Kumbh stampede to reach Belagavi airport by 6 pm

Embalming of the four bodies will be done in Delhi before they are kept in the IndiGo flight, which has been arranged by the Karanataka government
Stranded devotees is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.
Stranded devotees is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BELAGAVI: An IndiGo flight will depart New Delhi at 3.20 pm today carrying the mortal remains of four residents of Belagavi who died in the stampede that took place at Kumbhamela Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda.   

The residents of Belagavi Jyoti Hattarwath (44) her daughter Megha Hattarwath (24), Mahadevi Bhavnur (48) and Arun Koparde (61) were the four dead in the stampede.   

Hariram Shankar, IPS officer, is coordinating the movement of the mortal remains from Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, in two ambulances towards Delhi.   Special DC, Harsha from Belagavi is already on the way th New Delh. Both Hariram Shankar and Harsha will fly with the mortal remains in IndiGo and reach Belagavi on Thursday evening (by 5.30 to 6 pm).   

According to official sources, embalming of the four bodies will be done in Delhi before they are kept in the IndiGo flight, which has been arranged by the Karanataka government to get the mortal remains back to Belagavi.   

As of now, there is no report of any other from Karnataka injured or hospitalised post stampede. However, if directed, the Nodal Officer of Karnataka, Harshal Boyar, IAS, has been asked to take all measures necessary to find out if there are any others from the state injured in the stampede are admitted to any of the hospitals there, sources added.

Stranded devotees is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh stampede: PIL filed in SC accusing UP government of lapses and administrative failure
Stampede
Maha Kumbh 2025
mortal remains

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com