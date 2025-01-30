Maha Kumbh stampede: PIL filed in SC accusing UP government of lapses and administrative failure

NEW DELHI: A day after a stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, killing 30 people and injuring at least 60, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration.”
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari in the apex court, sought directions to all state governments to ensure the safety and security of people traveling to the Kumbh from their respective states.
After filing the PIL, Tiwari, while speaking to this newspaper, said he would mention his plea before the Chief Justice’s bench for an urgent hearing.
“There should be directions to all the respondent states to work collectively for the safe and secure visit of devotees to the Maha Kumbh. All states should establish proper facilitation centers at Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. These centers shall provide and display basic information regarding safety measures and guidelines to people coming from their states. In case of an emergency, these centers should be ready to assist,” his PIL stated.
Tiwari further argued that arrangements should be made for announcements and display boards showing directions, roads, etc., in different languages so that people from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds can easily access help in case of an emergency.
“All state governments should also arrange for electronic messages to be sent, such as SMS and WhatsApp messages, with basic guidelines and safety measures for devotees, so that people can easily receive this important information. All state governments, in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government, should deploy small medical teams at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, including doctors and nurses, to ensure there is no shortage of medical staff during emergencies,” his PIL added.
Tiwari also pointed out that VIP movements should not interfere with or compromise the safety of common devotees, and that maximum space for entry and exit should be provided to the devotees at the Maha Kumbh.
The PIL also sought directions for the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the stampede incident that occurred on January 29 and to initiate legal action against those responsible for negligence, including authorities and officials.
Tiwari stated that the stampede reflects the disastrous conditions caused by lapses, negligence, and the utter failure of administration by the government authorities.
“From the 1954 Kumbh mela stampede to the Maha Kumbh stampede of 2025 in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed 30 lives and left several injured, it is clear that there has been no change in the administrative practices that could have prevented such incidents. This shows a lack of reasonable care, inadequate repairs, and development. The central and state governments have an absolute liability to prioritize public interest and act in accordance with public welfare. There have been repeated reports of casualties due to overcrowding and poor management by the administration, leading to severe public losses,” he said.
Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to manage the Maha Kumbh efficiently, Tiwari remarked that such incidents occur time and again, and yet no lessons have been learned from the past.
“The Kumbh Mela is one of the biggest and most significant religious events in our country. In 2025, it is being organized in Uttar Pradesh, and the entire nation is visiting this holy event. Therefore, it is a collective responsibility of all states to ensure the safety and security of their residents,” he said.
“Whenever such incidents occur, it is the common and poor people who become the victims. For VIPs attending events or functions, separate arrangements are made. Even the movement of general traffic is halted for the passing of any official, politician, or VIP,” he alleged.