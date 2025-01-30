Maha Kumbh stampede: PIL filed in SC accusing UP government of lapses and administrative failure

NEW DELHI: A day after a stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, killing 30 people and injuring at least 60, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration.”

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari in the apex court, sought directions to all state governments to ensure the safety and security of people traveling to the Kumbh from their respective states.

After filing the PIL, Tiwari, while speaking to this newspaper, said he would mention his plea before the Chief Justice’s bench for an urgent hearing.

“There should be directions to all the respondent states to work collectively for the safe and secure visit of devotees to the Maha Kumbh. All states should establish proper facilitation centers at Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. These centers shall provide and display basic information regarding safety measures and guidelines to people coming from their states. In case of an emergency, these centers should be ready to assist,” his PIL stated.