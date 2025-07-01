BJP workers demand strict action over attack on Hindu activists in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In response to the attack on Hindu activists in Ingali of Hukkeri a few days ago, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Superintendent of Police’s office demanding legal action against the assaulters.

BJP district president Subhash Patil condemned the recent assault on Hindu activists. He stated that the incident took place when five members of a pro-Hindu organisation questioned a group that was allegedly illegally transporting cattle from a cowshed, following which the activists were tied to a tree and assaulted.

The videos of the incident have since gone viral.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Yamakanamaradi Police Station. When the injured activists approached the police to file a complaint, they were allegedly abused with foul language and were denied the opportunity to lodge a complaint. Patil questioned whose influence the police were acting under and demanded an impartial investigation.

The BJP has urged the police department to immediately arrest the attackers visible in the viral video, file an FIR and initiate strict legal action and take disciplinary action against the police officers.