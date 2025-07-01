Karnataka

Karnataka CM, DyCM show solidarity, claim govt is strong

Siddaramaiah says both he and DKS on good terms, will continue to remain united in future.
Congress flags used for representative purposes only.

Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MYSURU: “The Congress government will be in office for full five years like a rock. We are together, but a few are conspiring to plant differences between (Deputy Chief Minister) DK Shivakumar and I,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Monday.

He said the two are in good terms and will continue to remain united in future. They clasped their hands and raised them to express unity in front of media persons.

Siddaramaiah said BJP leader B Sriramulu, who has been predicting the fall of the government, has lost both the Assembly and Parliament elections.

He said BJP is a master of spreading lies. Refuting Assembly Opposition leader R Ashoka’s claim that he will not inaugurate the Dasara festival, he said, “I will do it.”

Asked about AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala visiting Bengaluru, he said the central leader will interact with legislators and will focus on strengthening the organisation. Nothing much should be read into these meetings, he added.

On the increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth in Hassan and other districts, he said the government will seek reports from experts and health department officials and take necessary action.

On Maharashtra withdrawing its three-language order in schools, Siddaramaiah said the state will continue with its bi-lingual policy.

Congress flags used for representative purposes only.
Surjewala starts meeting MLAs; action based on his report, says AICC chief
CM Siddaramaiah
DyCM D K Shivakumar
Karnataka governent

