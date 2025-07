BENGALURU: As AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday started hearing grievances of Congress MLAs, its president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party high command will take action based on Surjewala’s report.

Surjewala had rushed to Bengaluru to hold talks with the MLAs after a few legislators expressed dissatisfaction against the government.

Besides taking MLAs into confidence, Surjewala is also said to be assessing their mood ahead of Siddaramaiah completing the half-way mark as CM in November. But he played down any speculation of change in the government, terming it “figment of your (media’s) imagination”.

Siddaramaiah, who was at the KRS dam offering bagina along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, asserted that the Congress government will remain like a rock for five years.

But Kharge did not rule out changes in the government based on Surjewala’s assessment. “It is in the hands of the party high command. They have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily,” he told reporters in Bengaluru before boarding a plane to Delhi.

Kharge’s statements are significant as the Siddaramaiah camp, including his son and MLC Dr Yathindra, is batting for his continuation as CM for a full five years, while Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said recently that there would be a political revolution in September. Shivakumar’s loyalists, including Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, however, have said the Deputy CM will become CM as the high command will decide in two to three months.

On Monday, Surjewala held one-on-one with eight MLAs, who are said to be upset with lack of funds for their constituencies, but have not wished for a change in the government, sources said.

Three-time Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy appealed for a cabinet berth if the Siddaramaiah cabinet is reshuffled.

Gave evidence to support my allegations: BR Patil

KGF MLA Roopkala Shashidhar, Food Minister KH Muniyappa’s daughter, reportedly expressed her anger over the functioning of Kolar district in-charge minister Byrathi Suresh, a Siddaramaiah loyalist. The other legislators who met Surjewala were BR Patil, Puttaswamy Gowda, Pradeep Eshwar, Subbareddy and Kothur G Manjunath.

State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman BR Patil, who had alleged large-scale corruption in allotting houses by the housing department, told reporters after meeting Surjewala that he has nothing personal against Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.