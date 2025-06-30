Trouble in Karnataka Congress: As Siddaramaiah government nears 2.5-year mark, Dalit CM talk resurfaces

BENGALURU: Amid talks of a change in guard in Karnataka, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inches towards completing two-and-a-half years of his present term, the issue of a dalit CM is likely to come to the fore.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s recent meetings with Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in quick succession have fuelled speculation. “Siddaramaiah will try his best to continue as CM, but if such a situation does arise, he may name Parameshwara as his successor so that he can still hold the reins in government,” a senior Congress leader who visited New delhi recently told TNIE.
According to sources, Siddaramaiah, who held talks with the Congress high command in the national capital, might have shared certain details with Parameshwara, who also met industries Minister MB Patil, giving rise to speculation that Siddaramaiah’s coterie is preparing for the eventuality.
Replying to Leader of the opposition in the assembly R Ashoka’s statement that there will be a new CM by october, Patil said, “Let Ashoka safeguard his post. There are no developments in the Congress, since the High Command and CWC take a call. The statements of individual leaders [including those from the Congress] are insignificant.”
Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa downplayed the Dalit CM issue, calling it stale.
He said it was being talked about since AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was in the race. Muniyappa had reportedly proposed Kharge’s name when the party came to power in 2023. “But now the chances of Kharge returning to state politics are remote. It is to be seen if a change in guard is inevitable, and whether he proposes a Dalit leader’s name or not,” remarked a Congress leader.
Separately, Shivakumar loyalist and Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain on Sunday predicted that the former will become CM in three months, while Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM.
Parameshwara, while meeting Shivakumar might have discussed several other issues, including the nomination of four MLCs, for which the high command’s approval is awaited, a source said. He has been trying to push the candidature of his loyalist and former MLC MC Venugopal, a backward caste leader, for a Council seat.