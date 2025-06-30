Trouble in Karnataka Congress: As Siddaramaiah government nears 2.5-year mark, Dalit CM talk resurfaces

BENGALURU: Amid talks of a change in guard in Karnataka, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inches towards completing two-and-a-half years of his present term, the issue of a dalit CM is likely to come to the fore.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s recent meetings with Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in quick succession have fuelled speculation. “Siddaramaiah will try his best to continue as CM, but if such a situation does arise, he may name Parameshwara as his successor so that he can still hold the reins in government,” a senior Congress leader who visited New delhi recently told TNIE.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah, who held talks with the Congress high command in the national capital, might have shared certain details with Parameshwara, who also met industries Minister MB Patil, giving rise to speculation that Siddaramaiah’s coterie is preparing for the eventuality.

Replying to Leader of the opposition in the assembly R Ashoka’s statement that there will be a new CM by october, Patil said, “Let Ashoka safeguard his post. There are no developments in the Congress, since the High Command and CWC take a call. The statements of individual leaders [including those from the Congress] are insignificant.”