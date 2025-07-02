Karnataka senior cop seeks VRS after public humiliation by CM Siddaramaiah at Belagavi rally; government moves to retain him

BELAGAVI: In a major embarrassment for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior police officer Narayan Barmani has sought voluntary retirement, citing public humiliation by the CM during a political event in Belagavi two months ago.

Barmani, Additional SP in Dharwad with 31 years of service and four years left, said he was deeply anguished by the incident.

In a letter dated June 12, addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, seeking voluntary retirement (VRS) from service, Barmani stated, “Having been publicly insulted and humiliated by the Chief Minister for a mistake I did not commit, I am left with no other option but to voluntarily resign from my service. I request you to kindly accept my resignation.”

The three-page letter outlines the emotional toll the incident has taken on the officer and the demoralising effect it has had on the entire police force. According to Barmani, the Chief Minister’s “rude and humiliating” behaviour while he was in uniform was a blow not just to him personally, but to the dignity of the police service as a whole.

The controversy dates back to a Congress-led public protest in Belagavi against price rise. During the event, a group in the crowd waved black flags, triggering visible outrage from Siddaramaiah. Furious over the security lapse, the Chief Minister summoned Barmani, who was present near the dais, to the stage. In full public view and in front of media cameras, Siddaramaiah allegedly raised his hand in anger, apparently to slap Barmani. The officer reportedly stepped back to avoid the blow.

Referring to the incident, Barmani wrote, “The entire state saw the CM raise his hand to slap me on live television. Though I managed to avoid physical assault, I could not escape the humiliation of being disgraced before thousands, including senior political leaders and the media.”