Revival of Kempegowda fort, name changes on agenda

BENGALURU, CHIKKABALLAPUR: State ministers will gather on Wednesday at the scenic Mayura Hall on Nandi Hills for the cabinet meeting.

At the heart of this high-stakes gathering is a Rs 103-crore proposal to restore the historic fort of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Magadi, which is largely in ruins. The fort, partially still standing after so many centuries, is a symbol of Bengaluru’s origins. The government now wants to revive, beautify, and restore it to its original glory. Though the initial proposal pegs the cost at Rs 103 crore, insiders admit this may be just the beginning. More budgetary allocations may follow in the coming years.

Considering the venue, the spotlight is firmly on Chikkaballapur and neighbouring Kolar districts. In Kolar, the cabinet is set to transfer land to the Kuruba Sangha to build a hostel, with the land proposed to be handed over by the Kolar City Development Authority. A long-pending demand to rename Bagepalli to “Bhagyanagar” is likely to be discussed, and a note supporting the name change is on the table.

There is also a fresh push to rename Bengaluru Rural district as “Bengaluru North”, a move justified by the earlier bifurcation that led to the creation of Ramanagara district. Among the other decisions, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is seeking to transfer massive land assets to a new company, BLAL.

Water woes of Chikkaballapur are being addressed with urgency. While the Yettinahole project remains tied in delays in spite of the farmers unrest, the state has a new proposal: to fill 164 tanks in the district with treated water from the second stage of the Hebbal-Nagawara Valley Project. The massive plan, costing Rs 137.10 crore, aims to replenish water bodies in Chikkaballapur, Chintamani taluk, and nearby areas, particularly to tide over the dry spell between January and May, 2026.

The Government Boys College may receive Rs 40 crore for infrastructure upgrades, while the Women’s College seeks Rs 20 crore for essential amenities, including drinking water and sanitation. Bangalore North University, currently operating from Amaravati village, is seeking Rs 123.5 crore for Phase 2 of its new campus. A cabinet note has been attached for administrative approval.