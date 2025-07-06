Temporary truce or end of internal bickering in Congress?

After high-decibel internal bickering caused embarrassment to the party and threatened to undo the gains made by the Siddaramaiah government, an uneasy silence prevails in the ruling Congress camp. Many wonder if the party’s top brass has managed to broker peace, or whether it is a lull before the storm, and the tussle for power will continue as the government approaches its mid-way mark in November this year.

No one – except the party high command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar – knows about a power-sharing agreement, if any, reached before the formation of the government in 2023.

A lack of clarity on the much-talked-about agreement, discontent among a section of legislators over funds for development works, and the aspirations of many senior legislators to become ministers seem to be among the major reasons for the crisis that manifests episodically, pushing the top leadership into a firefighting mode.

While the exercise to gauge the mood among the party legislators, assess their contribution to implementing the government’s flagship guarantee schemes, and provide a platform to express their aspirations is underway, Shivakumar took the initiative to cool down the political temperatures.

His remark – “ What option do I have? I have to stand by him (Siddaramaiah) and support him. I do not have any objection to it” – yet again made it clear that he is not someone who will rock the boat for selfish political gains, but rather wait for his turn. Having weathered the storm at the worst of the crisis when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he perhaps thinks that the worst is behind him. Also, at this stage, any claim for leadership without the wholehearted consent of the high command could precipitate a crisis for the party, allowing the opposition to exploit the situation.

Shivakumar, a staunch party loyalist who played an instrumental role in turning around the party’s fortunes in the 2023 assembly polls, never looked beyond Congress and, as the party’s state president, often talks of ensuring the party’s return to power after the 2028 elections. That may be a long shot. Over two-and-a-half years is a long time in politics as political equations can completely change in just a few months or even weeks.