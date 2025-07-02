Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar dismiss talk of Karnataka CM change amid rumblings within Congress

Amid renewed speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka's ruling Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will remain in the top post for the full five-year term, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that there is no need for any discord on the leadership issue.

"Yes, I will be. Why do you have the doubt?" Siddaramaiah said in response to a question by reporters whether he will be the CM for five years.

Responding to a question that MLAs supporting him are demanding that Shivakumar should be made the CM, citing his hardwork for the party, he said, "Everyone has worked hard. Hundreds of people like me have worked hard. Am I alone? Lakhs of party workers have worked hard. We have to think about them first."

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief ministerial change later this year, citing a widely speculated power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and his deputy.

However, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

The deputy CM, while making it clear that party discipline is important, said that he has not asked anyone to make him the CM, and warned that notices will be issued to leaders who make public statements on the leadership change issue.

On claims by the BJP and JD(S) leaders that the CM will be replaced, Shivakumar shot back, "Are they our high command?"

"R Ashoka (Leader of Opposition in the Assembly) is a BJP man. BY Vijayendra (state BJP President) is a BJP man. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) is a BJP man. Will you write if they say such things? Should you verify or not?" he asked.

On Tuesday, he issued a show cause notice to Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, who has been making statements that Shivakumar should become the CM.

"I have given notice to him. Will have to give notice to others too. Discipline is important. I have not asked anyone to take my name, to make me CM. There is no need for it. When the CM (Siddaramaiah) is there, there is no need for any discord," Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala continued his one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the third consecutive day.

Responding to a question about whether Surjewala's meetings will bring down disgruntlement in the party, Shivakumar said, "There is no disgruntlement in the party. He (Surjewala) is fixing accountability on matters related to party and the organisation and how to prepare for elections from now itself."

Recent comments by some party leaders have once again led to speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year. But such talks had taken a backseat for some time, after strong instructions from the party high command.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.