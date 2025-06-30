Karnataka congress unrest: General Secretary Surjewala to gauge mood of party MLAs, report to High Command

BENGALURU: With certain Congress MLAs raising their voices against the ruling Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is camping in the state capital for three days starting today to hear their grievances.

Amid speculations about a change in leadership in the government and the KPCC president post, Surjewala is likely to assess the mood of the MLAs and report to the party high command, according to sources.

His exhaustive exercise is also crucial to evaluate the performance of the government and its ministers so that the high command can decide whether to reshuffle the Siddaramaiah cabinet or bring about a change in the Chief Minister, sources added.

Each day, Surjewala will meet around forty MLAs, spending an average of twenty minutes with each, and is expected to cover all 137 legislators over the three-day period.

The MLAs are likely to raise issues such as lack of developmental funds for their respective constituencies and non-cooperation by ministers. Surjewala is also expected to gather information on the implementation of the guarantees and the party’s organisational strength at the grassroots level.

In addition to the legislators, he is likely to meet party functionaries who wish to express their opinions.

He will begin with senior leader B.R. Patil, a Siddaramaiah associate, who recently triggered controversy by alleging corruption in the housing department.

Supporting Patil, MLA Raju Kage also alleged delays in the issuance of work orders for government-approved development works. Following instructions from the high command, Siddaramaiah had called both of them, as well as Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, for separate discussions on the matter.