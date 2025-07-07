Development works under Congress on track, says Yathindra Siddaramaiah

GADAG: Reacting to the statement of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the former will give his advice, but the state government has ensured that all guarantees are provided, and development work is in progress.

“It is a wrong notion that development works have halted. Funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore have been kept for Bengaluru development and Rs 8,000 crore for other regions. We are building a Kanak Bhavan in Mundargi for Rs 4 crore. When compared with BJP’s tenure, development works have been happening more now,” he claimed.

Reacting to a question on change in CM, Yathindra said, “It is left to the high command. There may be some difference of opinion among MLAs. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has also said that there will be no change of CM, and Siddaramaiah will continue in the post for five years,” he said.