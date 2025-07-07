Karnataka BJP slams government over Rayareddy’s statement

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka has criticised Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy’s statement on the guarantee schemes, where he reportedly told villagers to say “no” to guarantees if they want development works in their village.

Slamming the state government, the state BJP’s X handle said that on one hand, the state government and the CM are claiming that they are not facing any financial issues with the guarantee schemes, while on the other... “What does Rayareddy’s statement indicate,” the BJP questioned. BJP Karnataka mocked that a senior legislator from the Congress and the CM’s Economic Advisor is himself directly admitting that the guarantee schemes have impacted road work and other development and infrastructure projects in the state.

It further added that Congress leaders stated that everything is free, but now they are keeping mum. The guarantee schemes have not been implemented, and at the same time, there is no development work. The Congress MLAs are expressing their displeasure as well, it said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka also criticised Rayareddy’s statement, saying the latter himself has admitted that this is a ‘pauper’ government. “People will be left empty-handed,” he stated.