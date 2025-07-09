CM’s advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy: Men will also get free bus service in Karnataka if finances improve

KOPPAL: Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy has said that men will also be able to travel in government buses for free, like women under the Stree Shakti scheme, if the economic situation improves. Speaking at a programme in Hirevankalkunta village of Yelburga taluk, he said his recent comments about beneficiaries required to give up guarantees if they want better roads in rural areas were in jest, but some people misunderstood them.

“Later, I also said many rural roads are waiting for development and we will take them up one by one,” he added.

He said, “There is no shortage of funds with our government. We have allocated Rs 42,000 crore just for the education department. The pending bills from the previous government were Rs 2 lakh crore. But we are managing it. The fact that we presented a Rs 4.09 lakh crore budget is proof that there is no obstacle to development”.

To a question on becoming a minister, he said, “There is no news on this. Siddaramaiah has always supported me. We have remained united since the time he became an MLA in 1983 and I in 1985.” Siddaramaiah will continue to be chief minister for the next three years, he added.