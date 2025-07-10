Leadership change on table? Karnataka CM, DCM may meet Rahul Gandhi today

BENGALURU: With both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar eager to meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday, the issue of change in guard is likely to come up for discussion. But both leaders have maintained that their visit to Delhi is to pursue the state’s development projects. However, both have sought appointments with Rahul for one-on-one talks.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that he will meet Rahul if he gets an appointment. “Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC general secretary, Karnataka in-charge) will arrive in New Delhi. We will discuss the nomination to four MLC seats and appointments to boards and corporations.” The CM said he has also sought an appointment with PM Narendra Modi to take up state issues.

Shivakumar spoke along the same lines and mentioned that the nomination of four MLCs will be done ahead of the next Assembly session. He said, “I have not met Sonia Gandhi, but I have sought time,” he said.

Rahul arrived in Delhi on Wednesday evening and there are indications that he would meet both the leaders.

“No discussion on cabinet reshuffle. We have come here to discuss developmental works as some road-widening projects in Bengaluru need Defence land,” Shivakumar maintained.

The duo, along with their cabinet colleagues including KJ George, MB Patil and Byrathi Suresh and senior leader TB Jayachandra, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday requesting permission for an air show during Mysuru Dasara.

Shivakumar reportedly met Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Wednesday morning, adding fuel to speculation.