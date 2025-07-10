One-third of sudden heart attack deaths in Karnataka's Hassan were auto, cab drivers

BENGALURU: Auto and cab drivers comprised around 30 percent of people who died suddenly due to suspected heart attacks in Hassan district during May and June this year, a state- government appointed investigation revealed. The investigation was initiated following rising concern over a spate of sudden deaths among young individuals.
The committee, headed by Dr KS Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, was tasked with analysing the causes and patterns behind 24 such deaths reported within 40 days, and assessing whether these fatalities indicated a larger public health trend.
Of the 24 deaths examined, 10 were confirmed to be due to heart attacks, based on autopsy findings or ECG evidence. Of the total, three individuals had a known history of heart disease. These included one who had undergone bypass surgery, one who had a previous angioplasty, and one diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.
Another 10 were classified as probable cardiac deaths, based on symptom presentation, circumstantial factors, and the presence of known cardiac risk conditions. In at least eight cases of probable cardiac deaths, alcohol was a major risk factor while smoking was found to be another cause in six cases. The remaining four deaths were attributed to non-cardiac causes, including one each due to chronic kidney disease, a road traffic accident, acute gastroenteritis, and suspected electrocution.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that reports of sudden deaths do not indicate a surge when compared to previous years.
“We analysed the data — 14 of the deceased were below 45 years with victims as young as 19, 21, and 23 and 10 were above 45. But when compared to May and June last year, there is no significant increase in deaths. Even this year’s data doesn’t show any sudden or alarming spike,” he said.
The investigation also reviewed cardiac data from Jayadeva Institute’s centres in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Kalaburgi, which similarly did not reflect any abnormal upward trend in cardiac mortality over the last six months.
However, the minister acknowledged concerns around the occupation profile of the deceased. “Nearly 30% of them were auto and cab drivers. Many of them were from Hassan but had been living and working in Bengaluru. These deaths seem more linked to lifestyle and occupational stress,” he said, adding that long hours of sitting while driving, irregular food habits, smoking, lack of physical activity, stress, and poor sleep, these cases include a combination of all these factors.
The government is working on recommendations to introduce regular health screenings for auto and cab drivers. “We should have programs for annual or bi-annual screenings, raise awareness, and help them access timely care. Preventing even one life lost is a great achievement,” Gundu Rao said.
Jayadeva sees 20% spike in patient with cardiac phobia
Dr Ravindranath told the media that the institute is seeing a 20% increase in outpatient visits over the past few days.
“After these reports of heart attack among young individuals, people are coming in large numbers out of fear. On an average, we used to see 1,200-1,400 patients but we are now checking about 1,800 patients on a daily basis. Even at Jayadeva in Mysuru, numbers have crossed 1,000 from 700. Kalaburagi centre is experiencing overwhelming rush as well,” he said.
“If you have symptoms or known risk factors, you can get tested at nearby health centres. There is no reason to show up with panic and out of fear. This is creating stress among doctors too,” the director added.
Recommendations
1. All out of hospital sudden cardiac deaths should undergo autopsy to confirm/rule out the cause of death as cardiac
2. Ensure availability of ECG machines and emergency cardiac medicines for cases of heart attack at all PHC and CHC’s.
3. CPR training for focused groups like school and college students and teachers, and physical trainers in gymnasium. Automated external defibrillators (AED) availability in crowded areas
4. Cardiac screening for cab and auto drivers