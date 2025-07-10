One-third of sudden heart attack deaths in Karnataka's Hassan were auto, cab drivers

BENGALURU: Auto and cab drivers comprised around 30 percent of people who died suddenly due to suspected heart attacks in Hassan district during May and June this year, a state- government appointed investigation revealed. The investigation was initiated following rising concern over a spate of sudden deaths among young individuals.

The committee, headed by Dr KS Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, was tasked with analysing the causes and patterns behind 24 such deaths reported within 40 days, and assessing whether these fatalities indicated a larger public health trend.

Of the 24 deaths examined, 10 were confirmed to be due to heart attacks, based on autopsy findings or ECG evidence. Of the total, three individuals had a known history of heart disease. These included one who had undergone bypass surgery, one who had a previous angioplasty, and one diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Another 10 were classified as probable cardiac deaths, based on symptom presentation, circumstantial factors, and the presence of known cardiac risk conditions. In at least eight cases of probable cardiac deaths, alcohol was a major risk factor while smoking was found to be another cause in six cases. The remaining four deaths were attributed to non-cardiac causes, including one each due to chronic kidney disease, a road traffic accident, acute gastroenteritis, and suspected electrocution.