Deal with proven culprits for sudden cardiac deaths in Karnataka's Hassan district than the unproven

Twenty-four “sudden” deaths over 40 days in May-June this year in Hassan district, suspected to be due to cardiac issues, have sent shock waves across the state. Of these deaths, 14 were aged under-45 while 10 were over that age. Even before the facts behind the deaths were established, a section of experts, politicians and the general public jumped the gun to speculate that the sudden increase in cardiac deaths was due to Covid-19 vaccine-induced clotting, affecting the cardiovascular system.

The Karnataka government ordered an investigation into the deaths by the Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences (SJICS), Bengaluru. The probe report, which came out on July 10, concluded that the deaths did not indicate any increase in sudden cardiac deaths in the district. It was almost the same as in the previous months in Hassan district. Analysis of cardiac cases data at SJICS, Bengaluru, and its peripheral centres in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, in the last six months also did not show any increasing trends in cardiac deaths.

The report also stated that definitive conclusions about cause of deaths in each case were limited due to lack of autopsy data, clinical data and limited history from family members. However, it did note that the occurrences of sudden deaths in younger adults underscored the growing burden of premature cardiovascular disease. The report called for early cardiovascular screening programs and health education, and establishing mandatory investigation protocols (including post-mortems) for all sudden deaths in apparently healthy young adults.

The deaths in Hassan districts have rattled many. But it must be remembered that cardiovascular disease (CVD) has been a major health concern – in fact at epidemic proportions – not only in Karnataka, but across India, from much before the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines came on the scene. Moreover, international studies have failed to conclusively prove a link between the Covid-19 vaccines and cardiac-related incidents or deaths.