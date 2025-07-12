‘Yettinahole may get Centre’s nod’: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the State has urged the Union Government to give its appraisal report on the Mekedatu Balancing reservoir project.

Speaking to media persons after returning from his visit to New Delhi, the DyCM said whatever the court’s decision may be, the Union Government must give its appraisal report on the project, and the Union Jal Shakti minister has agreed to do so.

Shivakumar said that the discussion with the Union Jal Shakti minister on the state’s irrigation projects was fruitful. “Union Jal Shakthi Minister has assured us that our request for funds for the Yettinahole drinking water project would be considered positively. It was a fruitful meeting,” he said.

He said they have discussed many aspects with Union Jal Shakthi minister CR Patil, including releasing the gazette notification for increasing the height of the Alamatti dam and approvals for the Mekedatu project. They also had a discussion with Union Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav on environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Bhanduri project. He has suggested an amicable solution between the two states. “We have moved court as Goa can’t object to the project,” he said.

Shivakumar said they also submitted proposals for new projects, and he will travel to New Delhi during the Monsoon Session and discuss with MPs how they can exert pressure on the government on these aspects.

Responding to a question on opposition to the Lakkenahalli dam in the Yettinahole project, he said, “there will be opposition to all infrastructure projects, but drinking water needs to be supplied.”

They are also thinking of using other options for storing water in Koratagere taluk and will discuss it with Home Minister G Parameshwara and place it before the Cabinet meeting.