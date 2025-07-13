CM Siddaramaiah's assertion changes the course of Karnataka politics

Politics in Karnataka will no longer be the same, although the change may not be apparent immediately. Siddaramaiah’s assertion on continuing as the Chief Minister for a full five-year tenure — more importantly, the manner and timing of such an assertion as well as his claim on leading the party in the next elections — could significantly alter the political equations in the ruling Congress.

By making that emphatic declaration in the national capital earlier this week, Siddaramaiah may have sought to end speculations over leadership change, which threatened to damage his image as a leader in full control of the administration and impact the governance in the state. But, at the same time, he also appears to have fired a salvo at his party’s high command by sending a clear and direct message that there is nothing to discuss regarding a change in leadership.

The CM preempted the party’s central leaders from initiating any such discussions as his government approaches the halfway mark of two-and-a-half years in November this year. Although the Congress high command had not openly spoken about the leadership change, there were speculations over a power-sharing agreement between the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The DyCM’s supporters had aired their views openly on many occasions. Congress’s central leadership had neither denied nor accepted having such a pact. That strategic silence gave credence to speculations and had even emboldened leaders to go public with their views.

Even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had not firmly ruled out anything when he recently stated that “nobody here [Bengaluru] can say what is going on in the high command... which has the power to take further action.”

But, do they really have the power to take any action? As things stand, it appears as if the Congress high command is boxed into a corner. Siddaramaiah wouldn’t have made those assertions without knowing his party’s limitations in this regard.

The party’s central leadership cannot afford to antagonize the CM, who enjoys the support of the majority of legislators and has consistently positioned himself as a champion of backward classes and minority communities. So much so, that the party is even roping him in to mobilize the OBC support base in other states. Perhaps, he remains one of the very few mass leaders in Congress now. Expectedly, he doesn’t want to surrender the advantages he enjoys.