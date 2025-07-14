Karnataka Women's Commission chief writes to CM seeking SIT probe into Dharmasthala case

MANGALURU: Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to chief minister Siddaramaiah to set up a Special Investigation Team(SIT) consisting of senior police officials to probe cases of missing women and girl students, unnatural deaths due to murders and rapes in Dharmasthala village limits.

In her letter dated July 14, Dr Choudhary stated that a person has already lodged a complaint at Dharmasthala police station that he has buried several bodies in the area and there are reports about skeleton of the remains recovered and a missing case of a medical student which Karnataka State Commission for Women has take it seriously.

"The complainant has claimed that for the last 20 years, several people, women and students have been brutally killed, sexually assaulted and his complaint also talks about several missing cases and unnatural deaths. There are allegations that several families were denied proper response from the police when they went to register a missing and death case of their children," she said.

Hence, she said that a SIT team of senior police officials must be formed for a thorough and unbiased probe into missing cases of women and students. unnatural deaths, murders and rape cases in Dharmasthala limits.