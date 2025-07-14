The battles of survival

Experts point out that this incident – like similar ones earlier – has opened a can of worms for the forest department. They also stressed the governance challenges. “Three people were arrested. The Assistant Conservator of Forests and Range Forest Officer were suspended. The Deputy Conservator of Forests has been recommended for suspension in MM Hills. But the unanswered question is: why does the department continue to deploy officials who face multiple charges, especially dereliction of duty? This reflects poor leadership. The fact that the farmer had not claimed cattle death compensation and dumped the carcass 150 metres inside the forest, near the anti-poaching camp, shows that farmers have lost faith in the system and there is anger. This is an eye-opener, and it is time the department pulled up its socks,” says an expert working closely with the department.

On July 11, a leopard carcass was found near a stone quarry in Terakanambi of Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve (BRT) in Chamarajanagar. Preliminary investigation revealed that the animal had died from poisoning, too.

Poisoning not common

Forest officials, however, maintained that poisoning incidents are not common. “Poisoning was frequent till 2010. It was the biggest challenge after cattle kills. But it almost stopped after prompt release of compensation started. Three years ago, a tiger was found dead due to poisoning in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and two years ago, a leopard was found dead in the same manner in Bandipur Tiger Reserve,” says a forest official.

Experts, however, say this is unacceptable. They point out that if locals are poisoning carcasses and dumping them, and are using illegal electric fences to keep animals at bay or even to kill them, they could as well spray large quantities of pesticides to wipe out a herd of elephants raiding crops.

There is an urgent need for ministers and officials of forest, agriculture, energy, rural development and panchayat raj departments to put their heads together and plan. They must take stern action against farmers using banned and regulated pesticides. Action must be taken against erring officials. Erecting rail barricades on one hand, allowing farmers to grow commercial cash crops in the forest periphery, legalising encroachments and allowing development inside forests, on the other, are bigger problems and should be addressed, experts suggest.