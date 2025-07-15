Missing MBBS student's mother seeks justice after Dharmasthala revelations

MANGALURU: A 60-year-old mother on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Dharmasthala police seeking help in locating the skeletal remains of her daughter, Ananya Bhat, who went missing under mysterious circumstances at Dharmasthala in 2003.

The plea comes in the wake of recent revelations by a former sanitation worker, who claimed to have buried multiple bodies in Dharmasthala.

Sujatha Bhat, a resident of Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru and a retired stenographer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in her complaint recounted the events leading up to her daughter's disappearance.

In 2003, her daughter Ananya, a first-year MBBS student at Manipal Medical College, had travelled with friends to the Dharmasthala temple.

Sujatha received a distressing call from Ananya's classmate, Rashmi, informing her that Ananya had gone missing during the visit.

When Sujatha contacted the college hostel, she was told Ananya hadn't been seen for two to three days. Rushing from Kolkata to Dharmasthala, Sujatha began a desperate search, showing her daughter's photograph to locals and temple staff. Several locals reportedly told her they had seen temple staff escorting a young woman matching Ananya's description just days earlier.