Dharmasthala mass burial case: Advocates demand SIT probe

BENGALURU: A team of advocates met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, urging him to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) monitored by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court or Supreme Court to probe the alleged burial and burning of bodies of women and men in Dharmasthala, a shocking claim made by a sanitary staffer who worked at the Dharmasthala temple for over a decade.

The team, led by senior advocates CS Dwarakanath, Umapathi and others, mentioned in their letter that incidents of mass murder, mass rape and mass burial have been reported over the last few weeks.

“It appears that the investigation is being handled by a local SI under the supervision of a DySP. The eyewitness has disclosed the mass burial, yet the bodies are yet to be exhumed. It appears the investigation is not progressing within the mandate of BNSS,” it stated.

Given the gravity of the alleged offences and these crimes may have been committed by highly influential and powerful people, SIT has to be constituted headed by an additional director general of police, they stated. “All personalities, irrespective of their influence, who are found to be involved in committing these crimes, must be arrested and subjected to custodial interrogation,’’ they demanded.