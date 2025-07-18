Karnataka forest department to address cattle grazing in MM Hills with CSR funds

BENGALURU: To address the issue of cattle grazing inside forests, particularly in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, the Karnataka Forest Department is taking the CSR fund route to empower farmers.

As a pilot project, 10 families residing around MM Hills have been selected, and given hybrid cattle breeds like Jersey and Holstein Friesian for dairy activities. They have also been made to sign an undertaking that they will not take their cattle for grazing inside forests, and if found doing so, action will be initiated against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Forest Act. The families selected worked as labourers for Tamil Nadu cattle owners, who would take cattle for grazing inside the forest, said former deputy conservator of forests, MM Hills, G Santosh Kumar, who was posted in MM Hills when the project started. The pilot project has been a success so far. Other farmers are also showing interest, after seeing the chosen families earn around Rs 600 daily by selling milk and fodder.

“We are also working to stop the entire chain of breeding and rearing cattle in and around Karnataka forests and selling them at Erode cattle fair in Tamil Nadu and to Kerala’s beef market. We are also working with farmer associations to adopt this proposal, where fodder is also being provided under the CSR initiative. Talks are under way with many other corporate firms to divert CSR funds to MM Hills,” a forest official said.

The issue of cattle grazing inside MM Hills became a matter of concern after the recent death of a tigress and her four cubs due to poisoning.

While the pilot was being done on the ground for a while, it was formally announced on July 16. It has been initiated at a time when the directives of Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre to clear all cattle pens from inside the forest are yet to be fully implemented on the ground.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills, B Bhaskar said talks are on with various milk unions in Karnataka to create a milk route to help these farmers. The recent veterinary department survey showed that there are over 30,000 cattle and close to 1,500 families that work as labourers to Tamil Nadu cattle owners in and around MM Hills in Hannur taluk.